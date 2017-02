BELFAST, Maine — Police said Good Samaritans rescued a woman Tuesday morning after her car plunged down an embankment and into a stream in Belfast.

The crash happened on Route 52 off Dog Island Bridge around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the woman was wet and cold but escaped with minor injuries.

Police thanked Edgar Spaulding and two others, who left the scene before police could identify them, for helping the trapped woman.

The snow created treacherous travel conditions.