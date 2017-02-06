Former UMaine goalie returns to ice on AHL rehab assignment

Nearly two months after being injured in the same game as fellow former University of Maine goaltender Ben Bishop, Jimmy Howard was back on the ice last weekend.

The Detroit Red Wings goalie, who suffered a leg injury in a December 2016 game against Bishop’s Tampa Bay Lightning, suited up on Saturday for Detroit’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, for a contest with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Howard struggled in the Griffins’ 5-4 loss to Milwaukee, giving up five goals on 29 shots.

Howard joined former UMaine defensemen Dan Renouf in Grand Rapids. Renouf had an assist in Saturday’s contest.

Renouf has two goals and nine assists in 38 games this season for the Griffins.

According to a Michigan Live report, it is unclear how many games Howard would play in Grand Rapids before returning to the Red Wings.

Howard had been a bright spot for a Detroit team that is in sixth place in the Atlantic Division and is on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Before his injury, Howard had posted a 1.96 goals against average and a .934 save percentage in 17 games, including 15 starts.