Brady thought jersey was stolen postgame

The jersey Tom Brady wore en route to his record fourth Super Bowl MVP award may or may not have gone missing after the game Sunday.
NFL.com posted a locker room video showing Brady telling New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, “Someone stole my game jersey.”
Kraft replies, jokingly, “You’d better look online.”
USA Today reported that Brady searched unsuccessfully for the white No. 12 shirt he wore while guiding the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.
However, Fox 25 sports anchor Tom Leyden reported early Monday morning that a Patriots equipment manager locked up the jersey, which wasn’t stolen, according to NESN.com.
Brady set Super Bowl record for most passing attempts (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466) as New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to win. He became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, and he tied Charles Haley for the record as a five-time Super Bowl champion.