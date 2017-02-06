Are antidepressants and antianxiety drugs helping you? Here are some suggested readings.

Your doctor should always be your first source of information and care. However, if you are interested in reading more about the idea that psychoactive drugs may not be helping you, here are some suggested readings and other resources. Never stop taking prescribed medications, including psychiatric medications, without the supervision of a supportive physician.

Books

Anatomy of an Epidemic: Magic Bullets, Psychiatric Drugs, and the Astonishing Rise of Mental Illness in America, Robert Whitaker, 2010

Your Drug May Be Your Problem; How and Why to Stop Taking Psychiatric Medication, Dr. Peter Breggin, M.D., 1999, revised 2007

The Emperor’s New Drugs; Exploding the Antidepressant Myth, Irving Kirsch, Ph. D., 2010

Articles

” Do Antidepressants Work?” an interview with Dr. Irving Kirsch, AARP Magazine, May, 2010

“ Brain Damage from Benzodiazepines: The Troubling Facts, Risks, and History of Minor Tranquilizers,” by Christopher Lane, Ph.D., Psychology Today, Nov. 2010

Websites

National Institute of Mental Health — NIMH is the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders.

Mad in America — Mad in America’s mission is to serve as a catalyst for rethinking psychiatric care in the United States and abroad, including alternatives to drug therapies.

HelpGuide — Affiliated with the Harvard School of Medicine, HelpGuide provides well-researched consumer information on a range of health topics, including mental health.