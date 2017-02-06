Three teens accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Westbrook

Garang Majok
Westbrook Police Department
Garang Majok
By CBS 13
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 8:35 p.m.

WESTBROOK, Maine – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at the Super 8 Motel, Westbrook Police Department said Monday in a press release.

Officers arrived at the motel at 8:00 a.m. Sunday for a report of suspicious activity. Further investigation led officers to information that a sexual assault had occurred, according to police.

All three teens were charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A felony.

Two of the teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Garang Majok of Lewiston, was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  2. Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekendCamden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend
  3. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  4. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  5. Maine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs ThursdayMaine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs Thursday

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs