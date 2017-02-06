Three teens accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at the Super 8 Motel, Westbrook Police Department said Monday in a press release.

Officers arrived at the motel at 8:00 a.m. Sunday for a report of suspicious activity. Further investigation led officers to information that a sexual assault had occurred, according to police.

All three teens were charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A felony.

Two of the teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Garang Majok of Lewiston, was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.