Police: Papa John’s delivery driver robbed of pizzas, cash at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Maine — Two men held up a Papa John’s delivery driver early Sunday morning when he arrived with four pizzas for an order that turned out to be fake, authorities said.

The robbery happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the driver was getting out of his car to deliver pizzas at 59 Danforth St., an address that turned out to be fictitious, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said Monday in a news release.

Police believe the order was used to lure the victim to that location, Martin said.

One of the suspects allegedly displayed a small black handgun and demanded that the driver give him the delivery bag containing four pizzas and his wallet.

The driver reportedly dropped the bag containing the pizzas and ran to a nearby business, where he called 911.

The man who allegedly had a gun was described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 20 years old, clean shaven and wearing a dark jacket and pants. The other man was described as white, about 20 years old and wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

“We are fortunate that the victim was not injured during this robbery and was able to successfully escape to a safe location,” Martin said.

Anyone with information should call the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.