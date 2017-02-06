Oil truck rollover in South Portland snarls traffic on I-295

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An oil truck rollover has closed one lane of I-295 northbound in South Portland.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Exit 4 northbound. The ramp is closed and northbound traffic is down to one lane, state police said.

An oil truck has partially spilled its load. The Department of Environmental Protection is on site along with other emergency personnel.

Drivers should expect significant delays both north and southbound.

There is no word on any injuries.

