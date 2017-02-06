Oil truck rollover in South Portland snarls traffic on I-295

An oil truck rolled over on Interstate 295 north near exit 4 in South Portland on Monday, Feb. 6.
Maine Department of Public Safety
An oil truck rolled over on Interstate 295 north near exit 4 in South Portland on Monday, Feb. 6.
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 12:40 p.m.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An oil truck rollover has closed one lane of I-295 northbound in South Portland.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Exit 4 northbound. The ramp is closed and northbound traffic is down to one lane, state police said.

An oil truck has partially spilled its load. The Department of Environmental Protection is on site along with other emergency personnel.

Drivers should expect significant delays both north and southbound.

There is no word on any injuries.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  2. ‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm
  3. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  4. Trump supporters gather in Portland to support travel ban
  5. Flying saucers! Castro! Porn! Now you can read the CIA’s once-secret stash onlineFlying saucers! Castro! Porn! Now you can read the CIA’s once-secret stash online

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs