Threatening comments on social media cause school cancellation in Howland

HOWLAND, Maine — Threatening comments posted on social media caused the cancellation of school for Howland-area School Administrative District 31 on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Michael Wright said.

Wright released a brief statement via email at 2:30 p.m.

“School was closed today in SAD 31 due to comments made on social media that came to our attention over the weekend,” Wright said. “School was closed for precautionary reasons and authorities were notified, consulted and involved in discussions. The district will continue to monitor and evaluate and review the situation moving forward.”

Wright did not divulge the contents of the comments in his email and did not immediately respond to several telephone and email requests for more information.

Parents who telephoned the Bangor Daily News on Monday indicated that their children or SAD 31 school officials told them that a student “posted threats” to middle school teachers and administrators.

State police said they were initially called but determined that no crime had occurred, so school officials were handling the incident. They referred further questions to Wright.

SAD 31 serves 517 students in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade from Burlington, Edinburg, Enfield, Howland, Maxfield and Passadumkeag, according to the latest Maine Department of Education statistics.

Its schools are Enfield Station School in Enfield and the interconnected Hichborn Middle and Penobscot Valley High schools in Howland. It was not clear from the statement whether all three schools were closed Monday.