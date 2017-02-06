Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend

CAMDEN, Maine — Leonard Lookner, vice chair of the Camden Select Board and longtime community member and business owner, died over the weekend from natural causes.

Lookner, 76, died in his sleep Sunday, Feb. 5, Board Chairman John French, Jr. said Monday.

Lookner was first elected to the Select Board in the 1990s. He served another stint starting in 2012 and was re-elected in 2015. His term would have expired in 2018.

Lookner was co-owner of the Waterfront Restaurant in downtown Camden before he retired a few years ago.

French said he first began serving on the board with Lookner in 1997 and that Lookner was an invaluable and “passionate” board member. French said he was “very surprised and sad” to learn of Lookner’s unexpected death.

They were not afraid to disagree over municipal issues, French said, but that didn’t keep them from becoming close friends in recent years.

“Leonard represented a different view, but he was always very passionate about doing what was best for the community,” French said. “He was one of the ones always trying to find young people to get involved.”

Lookner is survived by his wife, Lucy, three sons and a daughter. His family could not be immediately reached Monday.

The Select Board has canceled its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting out of respect for Lookner and his family, French said.

Going forward, it is not yet clear whether the Select Board will hold a special town meeting to find a replacement to finish out the last year of Lookner’s term, French said.

Right now, he added, “we’re not focusing on that. Right now, it’s what can we do for Leonard’s friends and family.”