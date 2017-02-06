Ex-postal carrier to pay more than $1,100 in restitution for stealing mail in Orono

BANGOR, Maine — An Augusta woman was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to three years of probation for stealing cash and gift cards from at least 15 cards and letters mailed by people on her postal delivery route in Orono.

Julie K. Meek, 57, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to theft of mail between

December 2015 and April 5, 2016.

U.S. District Judge Woodcock ordered Meek to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,135 in restitution.

Meek worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a contract route carrier when the thefts took place, according to the prosecution version of events to which she pleaded guilty.

When confronted in April, Meek confessed to taking for personal use cash and gift cards from envelopes she’d collected. She turned over to investigators 15 envelopes from which she had stolen items.

More than two dozen people complained that mail containing checks, cash or gift cards was not received by the intended recipient, the prosecution version of events said.

Meek faced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.