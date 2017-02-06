Commissioners to consider taking old Bangor YMCA through eminent domain

BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot County Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss acquiring by eminent domain the former YMCA, according to Chairman Peter Baldacci of Bangor.

The county has made an offer to purchase the building and parking lot at 127 Hammond St., owned by the estate of William Buxton, Baldacci said Monday.

The commissioner declined to reveal the amount of the offer.

Buxton bought the building in 2013 for a denturist school but abandoned those plans. He died in 2016.

“We have tried to resolve this through the negotiating process,” Baldacci said Monday. “It is in the public interest for the county to acquire the building.”

Baldacci and other officials declined Monday to say how the building would be used if Penobscot County is successful in purchasing it.

The most likely use of the facility would be to lessen overcrowding at the Penobscot County Jail.

Sixteen months ago, Sheriff Troy Morton said that the 157-bed facility consistently was overcrowded with close to 200 inmates being housed there.

Morton was at a conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday and declined to comment in an email.

The mortgage on the former YMCA property and other financial issues had made it difficult to finalize the purchase, Baldacci also said Monday.

Bowman Constructors of Newport obtained a lien on the property on Nov. 3, 2015, according to information filed in the Penobscot County Registry of Deeds. The original mortgage on the property was for $1.3 million, but it could not be determined Monday how much is still owed to TD Bank.

The county could be using the eminent domain process as a tactic to bring representatives from the bank, the construction firm and the estate to the negotiating table.

The threat last summer that the city of Belfast would begin eminent domain proceedings against the owners of Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant to purchase a recreation easement across the company’s land quickly brought the firm’s owner to the table.

In early August, owner Jay McCrum offered to build a trail and lease it to the city. Less than a month later, the city of Belfast entered into an agreement with Penobscot McCrum to put in a temporary access path through the factory’s land, and work began immediately to make that happen. The Belfast Rail Trail along the Passagassawakeag River opened in September.

According to an online dictionary of legal terms, to obtain the building through eminent domain, the county must prove that:

— The structure and land are private property.

— It must be taken because it can not be obtained any other way.

— The property will be for public use.

— Fair market value will be paid for the property.

The county considered purchasing the former YMCA in September 2011 when the asking price was $725,000. The amount of that offer was not made public, and it was not accepted.

The property was purchased the following month by Greg Lovley for $370,000. He put it on the market in January 2012 for $625,000. Buxton bought it the following summer, but the purchase price was not made public.

The 46-year-old building and property were assessed at $698,700 by the city’s tax assessing office for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2017. The property tax totaled $15,720.75.

The property tax bills on the property have been paid on time, according the city treasurer’s office. The next bill is due in March.

If the county were to buy the property, it would no longer be on the tax rolls. From 1891, when the original YMCA building at 127 Hammond St. was completed, until Lovley bought the current building, the property was tax-exempt.

A portion of the building is being rented by CityReach Church. Pastor Bobby Bledsoe has said that his congregation hoped to buy the former YMCA.

Efforts on Monday to reach Bledsoe were unsuccessful.