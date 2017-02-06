Those old sneakers in the closet could be worth a fortune

If you have a television, you have seen it. It was broadcast about 300 times during the Super Bowl.

In the ad, a dancer you never heard of, Charles “Lil Buck” Riley, dances furiously up and down walls and windows to illustrate how Apple Airpods never fall out of his ears, despite his furious activity.

It is one of my very favorite ads, reminiscent of Fred Astaire’s ceiling dance in the movie “Royal Wedding.” For your information, the ad was shot in Mexico City. You didn’t know that, did you?

The thing that caught my eye was not the dancing as much as the white, high-top sneakers that Lil Buck has on his magic feet. Doing my due diligence, I have found that they are Adidas Yeezy Boost sneakers designed by someone allegedly famous called Kanye West.

West apparently does other things than designing sneakers.

FYI, the song Lil Buck dances to is “Down,” by Marian Hill. Never heard of her, either.

I was so taken by these sneakers that I decided to buy a pair. True, I have not danced since my daughter Bridget’s wedding (she has a 16-year-old son), but I like the look of white high-tops.

True, I just spent the sum of $60 at Reny’s for a highly discounted pair of New Balance sneakers. But you can always use another pair of sneaks, right?

I bet I have 20 dead pairs of sneakers in my room, barn and car. You can’t throw them out, right?

First I found that Amazon.com does not sell the Yeezy Boost sneaks. A bad sign. I buy everything on Amazon.

A Google scan found them, all right. They didn’t have the exact pair that Lil Buck wore. But they did have Yeezy Boost 750. You won’t believe it. They cost $995. For one pair of sneakers. I researched further. They had Yeezy Boost 750 Gum for $1,230. For two sneakers.

Imagine if you spilled ketchup on your $1,230 white high-top sneaks.

I don’t care about the Airpods because I just got a pair of wireless headphones from Amazon (of course) for $35.

What many consider the best and most wearable sneaker of the Kanye West X Adidas line to date, the versatile low-top Yeezy Boost 350 is one of the “most sought-after sneakers in the world,” according to Men’s Journal Magazine. Get the credit card out because this number cost $2,805.

Because you live in Maine and think $60 is a lot of money for a pair of New Balance sneakers and think $2,805 is obscene, I am here to help you. The Cobb Manor Bible, Men’s Journal reported that the sneaker market is now a $17.2 billion (with a b) industry. If you think your old baseball cards were a lost fortune, wait till you hear about the price for old sneakers. The RESALE market is worth another billion (with a b). You might have a fortune under your bed.

Men’s Journal surveyed eBay and other sites to determine the worth of old sneakers. You will not believe it.

The Nike LeBron X Promo Sample was released in 2013. The 10th anniversary of LeBron James’ signature line includes diamond-inspired details on top and a diamond-shaped tongue. This brand new pair does not come with its original box. Sorry. Still costs $15,550.

The Air Jordan V was originally released in 1990, and it was re-released four other times. Will Smith wore different colorways of the sneaker in his hit show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Want a pair? $16,000.

Nicknamed “EMINEM x Carhartt,” this extremely limited edition of the Air Jordan IV features silver accents and a cloudy clear sole. It was released in 2015, as a tribute to the 15th anniversary of the release of Eminem’s “Marshall Mathers” album. Cash in that IRA. $23,000.

The second Air Jordan III in the list is an unworn and unlaced original pair from 1988, with some “cracks due to age. Not recommended to wear,” according to the seller. $32,460. Who would wear them?

West’s personal “one of one” sample pair of sneakers was released in 2008. It has been valued at $150,000, but you are in luck: The price even includes a 2-gallon zip lock bag for safekeeping for only $65,000.

Nicknamed “Back to the Future,” the Nike Air Mags are helping the world to become a better place. Last year a pair was auctioned off for $200,000 at a New York City gala, with all proceeds going to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. With foot-molding capabilities and self-lace closures, this pair is one of 89 ever produced and will “only” cost you $89,000.

My $60 pair of New Balance at Reny’s has become the deal of the century.

Emmet Meara lives in Camden in blissful retirement after working as a reporter for the Bangor Daily News in Rockland for 30 years.