UMaine women’s, men’s basketball teams to battle Hartford

Women’s basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Monday, 7 p.m., Chase Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 12-13 (5-5 America East); Hartford 14-8 (5-4)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 43-28, UMaine 73-62 on 1/16

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (12.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 40 3-pointers), 6-2 F Laia Sole (10 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg), 5-1 F Blanca Millan (8.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 apg 1.8 spg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (6.7 ppg, 1.4 apg, 45 3-pointers); Hartford — 5-7 G Deanna Mayza (13.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.1 apg, 42 3-pointers), 5-9 G Sierra DaCosta (13.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2 apg, 35 3-pointers), 5-8 G Lindsey Abed (11.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.2 spg, 37 3-pointers), 6-0 F Darby Lee (9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.5 spg), 6-0 F Janelle Harrison (8.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Game notes: Both teams are coming off a heartbreaking Saturday loss. UMaine had a potential go-ahead 3-pointer by Brosseau with 26 seconds left waved off at UMBC because it was ruled that the ball hit the shot clock after glancing off the rim. UMaine lost 66-62 to fall to 1-5 on the road in America East. Hartford, meanwhile, lost in double overtime at Vermont 76-70. Millan had 23 points in UMaine’s 73-62 win over Hartford on Jan. 16. Hartford is 7-3 at home including a 4-0 conference mark. UMaine has alternated wins and losses over the last seven games.

Men’s basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Monday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Records: UMaine 5-20 (1-9 America East), Hartford 6-18 (1-8)

Series, last meeting: Hartford leads 39-29, Hartford 54-44 on 1/16

Key players: Maine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (17.4 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 6-1 G Austin Howard (7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg), 6-7 F Marko Pirovic (6.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 6-8 F-C Vincent Eze (5.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Hartford — 6-0 G Jalen Ross (20.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 61 3-pointers), 6-4 G Jason Dunne (13.1 ppg, 4l rpg, 1.9 apg, 54 3-pointers), 5-10 G J.R. Lynch (6.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg), 6-8 F John Carroll (6-5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.7 apg), 6-10 C Hassan Attia (6.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has lost seven in a row while Hartford has lost five straight. Ross had 19 points and four assists in Hartford’s 54-44 win over Maine last month. The Black Bears shot just 32.1 percent from the floor and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in the loss. The Black Bears are going to have to shoot better and hold their own on the boards against the taller Hawks. They are also going to have to defend the 3-pointers because the Hawks take an average of 23.8 per game and make 8.5.