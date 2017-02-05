Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts

HYANNIS, Massachusetts — A Maine man pleaded not guilty Friday in Barnstable District Court to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Police arrested Brad Montgomery, 34, after a report that he was lurking in backyards on Chase Street in Hyannis, police said Saturday.

Montgomery has convictions in Florida for marijuana distribution, according to police.

Police were called at 11 p.m. Thursday to Chase Street, and they found Montgomery near Graceada Court, claiming to be visiting family in the area but unable to provide an address, according to police.

In an investigation at the scene, police determined that Montgomery’s car, parked on Graceada Court, contained more than 3 ounces of high-grade marijuana in a plastic food container, a small plastic gram bag of marijuana, several small plastic bags and a digital scale. Police arrested Montgomery, and he was held at the police station until his arraignment.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

