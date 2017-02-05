Trump supporters gather in Portland to support travel ban

PORTLAND, Maine — As rallies continue worldwide against President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry to the U.S. for citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees, one group gathered in Portland to show their support for the executive order.

William Hall of Gray said he organized the rally at Monument Square in response to rallies against the president’s travel ban.

Hall and several other people at Saturday’s gathering said they don’t agree with everything the president does or says, but that they do think the travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the U.S. is the right call right now.

“We need to do better background checks on immigrants coming into this country,” Hall said. “We have borders for a reason. Having open borders is like having a home without walls — plain and simple.”

“I’m just kind of letting you know there’s another side to the story,” Doug Prevost said. “Letting people know [President Trump] has an awful lot of backers behind him.”

Another group also gathered in Monument Square Saturday to oppose the president’s travel ban.