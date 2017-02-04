UMaine men drop seventh straight game

The University of Maine men’s basketball team’s slide continued at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday.

The Black Bears lost their seventh consecutive game in spite of Wes Myers’ career-high 33 points, as the Retrievers emerged with an 83-71 victory.

UMBC improves to 16-7 overall and 7-3 in America East play while coach Bob Walsh’s Black Bears dip to 5-20 and 1-9, respectively.

UMaine did lead by as many as seven points in the first half, but the Retrievers battled back and took a 40-37 lead into the locker room.

UMBC put the game away in the second half, using an 11-2 run to break out to a double-digit lead.

UMaine got as close as seven in the final two minutes thanks to a 12-0 run, but the Retrievers put the Black Bears to bed at the free throw line.

The Black Bears’ defense could not keep UMBC at bay, allowing the Retrievers to shoot 46 percent from the floor.

Myers tried to keep his team in the game with 22 second-half points, but the Retrievers led by as many as 19 over the final 20 minutes.

UMaine also had no answers for Will Darley, who would pour in a game-high 31 points on 11-for-20 shooting.

Darley was also 6-for-10 from 3-point range.

Joe Sherburne was the only other UMBC player in double figures with 16 points.

Vincent Eze put in a career-best 15 points for UMaine while Andrew Fleming had 10 points.

The Black Bears try to snap their losing skein when they host Hartford on Monday evening in Bangor.