Saturday’s Penobscot Valley Conference wrestling results

Wrestling

HIGH SCHOOL

Penobscot Valley Conference Championships

At Dover-Foxcroft

Foxcroft Acad. 174.5, Bucksport 114, Dexter 103, Mattanawcook Acad. 83, Ellsworth 81.5, Washington Acad. 51, Penobscot Valley 32, Piscataquis 29, John Bapst 27, Bangor Christian 24, Lee Acad. 23, Calais 14, Caribou 12, Schenck and Brewer no scores

Championship Finals

106: Oakley Dugans (BC) pinned Rico Ayala (FA) 2:28, 113: Codi Sirois (PVHS) pinned Caleb Weeks (Dex) 1:00, 120: Foster Ashmore (Buck) pinned Ashton James (Cal) 5:00, 126: Marcus Caudill (FA) pinned Deagan Eastman (MA) 1:14, 132: R.J. Nelson (FA) dec. Judd Kinney (Ells) 7-0, 138: Logan Lord (Ells) maj. dec. Dominic Libby (MA) 9-0, 145: Tyler Beem (Dex) dec. Devin Darveau (Buck) 4-3, 152: Peyton Cole (Ells) maj. dec. Dustin Simmons (FA) 11-1, 160: Jacob Hesseltine (Dex) dec. Zac Wilson (PCHS) 8-4, 170: Elijah Ames (FA) dec. Brody Boynton (Buck) 6-5, 182: Artem Loginov (Lee) pinned Augustus Irwin (Dex) 0:59, 195: Trent Goodman (Ells) dec. Billy Brock (FA) 6-0, 220: Dakota Page (MA) by default over Jared Smith (JB), 285: David Gross (Buck) by forfeit over Matt Storer (FA)

Consolation finals

106: Khiari Sharrieff-Haywa (WA) dec. Alex Burbank (Buck) 11-6, 113: Brandon Weston (FA) tech. fall Kiah Wilson (Buck) 15-0, 120: Joshua Tadlock (FA) by default over Jacob Emery (JB), 126: Madysen Robichaud (Buck) def. Reece Khan (Ells) by forfeit, 132: Gabriel Stone (Dex); 138: Cory Jandreau (Car) pinned Jacob Diamond (FA) 2:27, 145: Zach Leet (MA) pinned Nick Taylor (Ells) 3:27, 152: Noah Larrabee (MA) pinned Isaiah Hesseltine (Dex) 2:58, 160: Hunter Robichaud (Buck) dec. Cody Labbe (FA) 3-2, 170: Kenny Liu (WA) pinned Nicholas Pelkey (MA) 3:15, 182: Josiah Brown (Wa) pinned Nick Hutchins (PCHS) 3:28, 195: Joe Tuulima (PVHS) pinned P.C. Greer (Buck) 2:43, 220: Reggie Johnston (FA) pinned Sam Rideout (Buck) 1:56, 285: Tanner Hall (Dex) dec. Vincent Tzeo (WA) 8-7

Outstanding wrestler of the meet: Trent Goodman (Ellsworth)