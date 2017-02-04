Saturday’s Madawaska-Central Aroostook girls basketball summary

Posted Feb. 04, 2017, at 10:44 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

MADAWASKA 46, CENTRAL AROOSTOOK 43

Madawaska (15-1) 46

Belanger 2 1-2 5, Nadeau 2 0-2 4, Dugal 9 6-11 24, Thibeault 1 4-5 6, Beaulieu 2 2-2 6, K. Hebert 0 1-2 1, Bosse, G. Hebert. Totals 16 14-24 46

Central Aroostook (13-4) 43

Dominique 2 1-4 6, Harris 2 4-6 8, Bradbury 9 3-4 21, Levesque 2 0-0 4, Martin 2 0-0 4, Wright, Wells, Garrison; Totals 17 8-14 43

Madawaska 13 23 34 46

Cen. Aroostook 11 26 35 43

3-pt. goals — Madawaska (0-6): Belanger 0-3, Bosse 0-1, Thibeault 0-2; Central Aroostook (1-6): Dominique 1-2, Levesque 0-1, Martin 0-2, Harris 0-1

 

