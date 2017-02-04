Monday, Feb. 6, 2017: Democrats love to protest, Trump’s poor management, crosswalk safety

Don’t roll back methane rules

Have you noticed how Washington is sly about creating chaotic diversions while they attempt to slip life-changing actions past the public? Here is another item that anyone who cares about the environment and public health needs to be aware of: the potential for Congress to do away with rules on preventing the waste of natural gas. Utah Rep. Rob Bishop is pushing to repeal these rules using the Congressional Review Act, which shuts out the opportunity for public comment.

Why should Maine be concerned about a federal Bureau of Land Management rule that affects the oil and gas industry in the West? Because the rule has been a cost-effective way to prevent the spilling of natural gas, which is mostly methane, a major greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. About $2 billion worth of natural gas escaped a year before these rules went into effect. With low-cost vapor recovery technology readily available, the oil and gas industry has had no economic hardship with these rules. If anything, they benefit from having more natural gas to sell without having to drill any harder.

As a physician, I care about your lungs and about the air you breathe. I am also concerned about the impact of global warming on the health and well-being of everyone on our planet but especially for the people and the shoreline of Maine as the water and temperatures continue to rise. The less toxic gas released into the atmosphere the better.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King should protect the rules that protect us.

Janis Petzel

Islesboro

Kudos to MDEA

A thanks and tip of the hat to Cmdr. Scott Pelletier and the hard work of the members of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in making the biggest heroin bust in Maine history.

As most law enforcement agencies today, they most likely are underfunded, understaffed and overworked. The news is rife with reports of the damage that illegal drugs inflict upon users, but when local or state law enforcement officers score a large success in slowing the drug traffic, the announcement is usually below the fold or inside the paper.

Keep up the good work.

Peter Froehlich

Whitefield

Democrats love to protest

Democrats love to protest, don’t they? Last week, it was about the president’s order barring immigration from several Middle East and North African nations. What’s next? Oh, they will find something — especially when their actions are funded by the liberal billionaires.

Of course, the press loves this. They can really spin this one. They will try to make you believe last week’s “cause” was all about religion, which it absolutely was not. The immigration restrictions imposed on Jan. 27 by our president are about threats of danger to the United States.

But change is hard. Let us all hope that President Donald Trump sticks to his convictions and keeps doing the right thing for all Americans to keep us safe and secure. Take heart. There’s a new sheriff in town. And this time, it’s a sheriff with guts. Thank heavens.

Bob Leeman

Brewer

Women’s marches

Wow, I did not know things were so bad in America and the Western world for women.

I think women should expand their protests to where it might help. That would be places such as Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Iraq, Somalia,Syria, Sudan, Libya and even more.

But first, send Lady Gaga, Madonna, Hanoi Jane and Cher to these places. If they come back, maybe you all could set up a protest in one or two of these nations.

Douglas McLellan

Baring Plantation

Trump’s poor management

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from the entering the United States. Travelers were detained, and everyone, including border control officers, tried to understand the order. However you feel about the morality of the ban, its implementation is illustrative of Trump’s management.

The administration didn’t get advice from the Department of Justice or the Department of Homeland Security when they drafted the order. The result was vague, and the order simply said that there would be no entry into the U.S. for travelers with passports from the seven countries without saying what to do about citizens of those countries who already had visas, green cards or dual citizenship in America or another country.

This lack of communication left officers responsible for enforcing the order scrambling to understand it. People with dual American citizenship, people with U.S. visas and green cards, even some people who had been born in those countries but were no longer citizens were barred from entering the United States. The administration tried to clarify some of the issues, but on green card and visa holders, they vaguely said the decision to refuse entry into the U.S. would be left to individual border agents.

Trump was elected with hopes he would “run the government like a business,” but this is textbook bad business management. When making far-reaching decisions in a big organization, you need to set very clear goals for the people you’re in charge of. If you don’t, then you can’t blame them when they misinterpret your orders the business falls apart.

Edward Swain

Westbrook

Crosswalk safety

Recently, I was getting off northbound Interstate 95 at Union Street. I had a red light at the exit, the crosswalk light said “walk.” A man was crossing with the light, just like he should.

The driver behind me must have honked his horn 12 times. Again, the light was red, a man was in the crosswalk. What did that driver expect me to do? Maybe instead of honking and honking, he should have been thinking, “Why didn’t I leave on time?”

The same kind of thing happened one day by the library, where a woman with a stroller and a toddler walking with her were in the crosswalk. The blinking crosswalk lights were bright as the sun. The driver behind me was honking his horn all the while. He was upset because I wouldn’t run over the woman and her two children.

Safety for some people isn’t an exact science.

Lawrence Grant

Levant