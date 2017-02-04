Family of missing Sanford woman offers $5,000 reward

Kerry Rear
Sanford Police Department
Kerry Rear
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 04, 2017, at 11:36 a.m.

SANFORD, Maine — The family of a missing Sanford woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Kerry Malanya Rear, 40, last was seen leaving the Lil’ Mart in Sanford on foot on Jan. 22, according to a missing person flyer released by her family.

Rear reportedly was disoriented and in stocking feet. She may have gotten into a vehicle.

Rear is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes and a braided vine and flowers tattoo on her right ankle and a tattoo of a flower on her left hip. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black puffy winter jacket with hot pink-lined hood, a scarf, brown pants and stockings.

Anyone with information about Rear or where she is should call Sanford police at 324-9170, ext. 227.

 

