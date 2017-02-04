Maine teen back home after travel ban left her stranded in Iraq

PORTLAND, Maine — A teen separated from her family and stranded in Iraq after President Donald Trump’s immigrant ban is back in America, thanks in part to help from Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Bananh Alalhanfy’s family and friends gathered in Boston on Friday as she arrived back in the U.S.

Her father, Labed Alalhanfy, worked as an interpreter with the U.S. military in Iraq and had arrived in Maine last week with his wife and two of his daughters.

His eldest daughter, Bananh, is a student at the American University in Iraq and was supposed to join them a few days later.

She holds a valid visa but was unable to board a flight to the U.S. when President Donald Trump issued his immigration orders barring admissions of people from seven nations, including Iraq.

Federal judges in Boston issued a temporary stay on the executive order, but there were still issues in finding an airline that would allow her onboard. Pingree’s office was able to help with that, and Bananh is with her family in Maine.