Maine teen back home after travel ban left her stranded in Iraq

Bananh Alalhanfy’s family and friends gathered in Boston on Friday as she arrived back in the U.S.
WGME
Bananh Alalhanfy’s family and friends gathered in Boston on Friday as she arrived back in the U.S.
By CBS 13
Posted Feb. 04, 2017, at 10:23 a.m.
Last modified Feb. 04, 2017, at 10:39 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — A teen separated from her family and stranded in Iraq after President Donald Trump’s immigrant ban is back in America, thanks in part to help from Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Bananh Alalhanfy’s family and friends gathered in Boston on Friday as she arrived back in the U.S.

Her father, Labed Alalhanfy, worked as an interpreter with the U.S. military in Iraq and had arrived in Maine last week with his wife and two of his daughters.

His eldest daughter, Bananh, is a student at the American University in Iraq and was supposed to join them a few days later.

She holds a valid visa but was unable to board a flight to the U.S. when President Donald Trump issued his immigration orders barring admissions of people from seven nations, including Iraq.

Federal judges in Boston issued a temporary stay on the executive order, but there were still issues in finding an airline that would allow her onboard. Pingree’s office was able to help with that, and Bananh is with her family in Maine.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. A grieving family’s Super Bowl wish: Please return our late son’s footballA grieving family’s Super Bowl wish: Please return our late son’s football
  2. Police seize more than 4,000 pills in raid on Maine homePolice seize more than 4,000 pills in raid on Maine home
  3. Three Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroismThree Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroism
  4. Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at schoolDad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at school
  5. Woman to serve year in prison for stealing from elderly bank customers

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in State