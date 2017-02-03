UMaine women’s basketball team looks to improve play on the road

The youthful University of Maine women’s basketball team has struggled mightily on the road this season.

The Black Bears are just 1-4 on the road in America East, and they will look to put an end to that trend when they visit University of Maryland Baltimore County at 1 p.m. Saturday and the University of Hartford at 7 p.m. Monday.

UMaine, which is 4-0 in league play at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, will have just one road game left after the Hartford contest.

Four of its final five contests will be on its home court.

UMaine’s biggest issue on the road has been its poor shooting, which has led to a sizeable scoring disparity.

UMaine is averaging 50.8 points per game on the road compared with 72 per game at home.

The Black Bears have actually been better defensively on the road, allowing 52.4 points per game. They have given up 54 ppg at home.

In their five league road games, the Black Bears are shooting just 36.9 percent from the floor, 25.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 60.8 percent from the foul line. At home, they are 45.3 percent, 38.8 percent and 76.3 percent, respectively.

UMaine associate head coach Amy Vachon, who is filling in while head coach Richard Barron remains on medical leave, is confident her team will snap out of its road funk.

“We just need to bring our mental focus to the game, and I think we will,” said Vachon, who pointed out that they could have won all four of their road conference games.

Three of them were decided by six points or less.

“Give credit to the other team. They deserved to win. But we didn’t play well,” said Vachon. “I have 100 percent faith in these kids that they will be ready to go on Saturday and back that up on Monday.”

“We have to bring our ‘A’ game. We have to play like we play at home,” said sophomore guard Tanesha Sutton.

Vachon and freshman forward Laia Sole said their two practices leading up to Wednesday’s 59-43 home win over Vermont were extremely intense and should serve as beneficial this weekend.

“We were more aggressive, and we had a compete level we hadn’t had before,” said Sole. “That will help a lot.”

“The practices were great,” said Vachon. “They were so competitive.”