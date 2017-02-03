UMaine men host UMBC; women in Baltimore

Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 5-19 (1-8 America East), UMBC 15-7 (6-3)

Series, last meeting: UMBC leads 16-12; UMBC 75-64 1/8/17

Key players: UMaine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (9.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (5.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg); 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (4.1 ppg, 3.2 assists per game); UMBC — 6-2 G Jairus Lyles (20.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), 6-8 F Will Darley (15.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg), 6-6 F Joe Sherburne (12.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg)

Outlook: UMBC brings America East’s top-scoring offense to town, with the Retrievers averaging 82.0 ppg en route to its third-place standing in the conference. UMBC has won three of its last four games, most recently a 92-74 victory over Binghamton when Darley scored a team-high 22 points and the Retrievers made 12 3-point goals. That success is not unusual for UMBC, which leads America East with 10.1 made 3-pointers per game in conference play. The Retrievers also lead AE in assists (16.7) and steals (7.9) per game. UMaine will need to crank up its struggling offense — the Black Bears have averaged just 60.6 ppg in conference play — if it is to keep up with UMBC and end its six-game losing streak. Myers continues to be the top scorer in America East play, averaging 21.6 ppg in conference games. The Black Bears return to action with a second straight home game at 7 p.m. Monday against Hartford.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. UMBC

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., RAC Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

Records: UMaine 12-12 (5-4 America East), UMBC 10-12 (5-4)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 16-11, UMaine 72-40 on 1/7/17

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (13 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals per game, 37 3-pointers), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.1 apg), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (8.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.8 spg, 33 3-pointers), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (6.8 ppg, 44 3-pointers), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (4.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg); UMBC — 5-10 G Taylor McCarley (13.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.2 spg), 6-1 F Pandora Wilson (10.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 5-8 G Laura Castaldo (10.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg, 33 3-pointers), 5-9 G Tyler Moore (10.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 51 3-pointers), 5-8 G Te’yjah Oliver (7.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.5 apg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last seven meetings in the series. Since the return of All-America East forward Wilson from a foot injury, UMBC has won five of six. UMBC is second in AE 3-point shooting percentage (.398) free-throw percentage (.714 percent). Koizar (leg) and Wilson were both sidelined by injury for the first meeting in Bangor. UMaine outrebounded UMBC 53-34 but Wilson will provide the Retrievers with an imposing inside presence and rebounder.

 

