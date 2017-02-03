Providence-UMaine hockey summary

Providence 3, UMaine 2
UMaine (10-14-3) 0-0-2 — 2
Providence (15-8-4) 0-1-2 — 3
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. PC, Foley 9 (Monk), 17:02.
Third period — 2. UM, Holway 4 (Smith, Byron), 2:18 (pp); 3. UM, Pearson 11 (Hamilton, Michel), 3:17; 4. PC, Wilkins 10 (Pinho, Foley), 8:36; 5. PC, Walman 5 (Bryson, Foley), 18:07 (pp).
Shots on goal: UMaine 8-9-14 — 31; PC 13-15-8 — 36
Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (36 shots-33 saves); PC, Hawkey (31-29)
Power plays: UMaine 1-3, PC 1-3
Penalties/minutes: UMaine 4-8, PC 4-8
Attendance: 2,169