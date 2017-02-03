Late power-play goal gives Providence 3-2 victory over UMaine

Providence College continued its domination of the University of Maine on Friday night as junior defenseman Jake Walman’s power-play goal with 1:53 remaining gave the Friars a 3-2 Hockey East win over the Black Bears at Schneider Arena in Providence, Rhode Island.

It was Providence’s sixth straight win, and the Friars improved to 15-8-4 overall, 7-6-2 in Hockey East. They are 10-2-2 over their last 14 games.

The Friars have beaten the Black Bears nine straight times and have won the last eight games at Schneider Arena.

UMaine fell to 10-14-3 and 4-10-1.

The loss extended UMaine’s winless streak on the road to 17 games (0-14-3).

The teams will conclude the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Erik Foley’s second-period goal staked the Friars to a 1-0 lead, but the Black Bears used goals 59 seconds apart early in the third period by Patrick Holway and Chase Pearson to forge a 2-1 lead.

Josh Wilkins tied it at the 8:36 mark.

Providence received a power play with 2:34 left when junior center Cedric Lacroix was called for a delay of game penalty when it was ruled that he closed his hand on the puck before sliding it to a teammate off a defensive zone faceoff.

The Friars also benefitted when UMaine defenseman Mark Hamilton lost his stick during their power play.

Walman capitalized when he received the puck in the top of the slot, faked a shot and then skated to the middle of the ice before sailing a 25-foot wrist shot over the glove of UMaine goalie Rob McGovern.

Hayden Hawkey finished with 29 saves, including gems off Pearson and Lacroix in the third period with the score tied 2-2, and he staved off a wild flurry in the waning seconds after UMaine pulled McGovern in favor of the extra attacker.

McGovern wound up with 33 saves including 27 over the first two periods as Providence outshot UMaine 28-17 and carried the play.

But UMaine had a 14-8 shot advantage in the third period as the Black Bears had the better of the play and more chances.

“We kept fighting. I was pretty proud of how we came after them in the third period,” said UMaine coach Red Gendron. “We had a ton of chances. We didn’t manage the puck as well as we needed to in the first two periods. We didn’t attack them when they had the puck, and we didn’t get the puck deep. But we executed in the third period, and we made it hard on them.”

Foley, who played on the gold medal-winning U.S. team in the World Junior Championships in Canada, opened the scoring at the 17:02 mark of the middle period when he pounced on a loose puck in the neutral zone, burst around UMaine defenseman Eric Schurhamer and jammed a shot past McGovern from point-blank range. McGovern appeared to have made the initial save, but the puck trickled over the goal line.

Holway tied it on the power play 3:17 into the third period when he took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Smith and snapped a wrist shot into the short side corner past Hawkey’s blocker.

Pearson snapped a seven-game point-less streak when he alertly swiped the puck home from the edge of the crease to Hawkey’s left after Hamilton’s point shot deflected to him after coming off the boards behind the net.

But the Friars answered when Foley left the puck for Brian Pinho in the right circle and Pinho spun around and shot it toward the net. The shot deflected off Wilkins’ body past McGovern.

Foley had two assists to go with his goal.