Bicycle Coalition of Maine hands out 2016 awards

Six Maine residents and two organizations were honored recently by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine for their commitment to make Maine better for cycling and walking last year.

“Each of these winners exemplifies what is best about cycling in Maine,” Bicycle Coalition of Maine Executive Director Nancy Grant said in a press release. “Their commitment to their communities, and to making Maine a safer and better place for both cyclists and walkers should not only be recognized, but celebrated. We are proud to honor their efforts.”

The award winners are Crystal Hitchings, Kris Clark, Anne Douglass, Peter Garrett, Kris Sornberger, Scott Spaulding and The Law Enforcement Collaborative and Ransom Consulting.

Hitchings was bestowed with the Sally Jacobs Community Spokesman Award, named after a legendary cycling advocate from Orono given to an individual who has made a significant different to cycling or walking in their community. Hitchings’ work on the Bold Coast Scenic Bikeway, a pilot project that could become a model for developing scenic bikeways, earned her the award.

Douglass was bestowed the Next Generation Award, given to a person who instills a love, interest and appreciation of cycling and bikes, and has been committed to improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians in Deer Isle.

Sornberger claimed the Muddy Wheel award given to a leader in Mountain Biking in the state. He has worked on developing a mountain bike trail system in the Orono area.

Clark earned the Jeff Miller Spirit of Cycling award for his years of work with the Community Cycling Club of Portland. The award is given to an individual who demonstrates the joy of cycling that Miller, the Coalition’s first executive director, had.

Garrett was given the Harry Faust Leadership Award, given to a Mainer proven to be a cycling leader in their community. Garrett earned the award for his work in advocating cycling in the Waterville-Winslow area.

Spaulding earned the Volunteer of the Year award for his work in supporting Coalition events, including volunteering for the full week of BikeMaine the last four years.

The Law Enforcement Collaborative earned the Just Do It Award for the organization’s work in exhibiting leadership and public service around cycling and walking.

Ransom Consulting claimed the Businesses for Better Bicycling Award given to a business that encourages and supports cycling within their business and community.

The diversified engineering and consulting firm joined the Coalition as a business member in 2016 and immediately hit the ground running in participating in advocacy work. The organization sponsored the Coalition’s Community Spokes program last year, along with the Great Maine Bike Swaps.