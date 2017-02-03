POLL QUESTION

Here are 5 fascinating facts about Maine ice boating

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 1 a.m.

Poll Question

Most people don’t know a whole lot about ice boating, a niche sport that is enjoyed by a small group of sailors around the world. But in Maine, we have a fairly high participation rate in the sport, compared to other Northeast states.

Here are a few interesting facts about ice boating in Maine, a few of which may take you by surprise:

— Ice boats sailed in Maine can travel over 60 mph, propelled by the wind alone.

— A Maine ice boater, Lloyd Roberts, wrote what’s known as the definitive book on ice boating racing, “Think Ice.”

— Roberts also developed the ice boat design called the Cheapskate, which can be built for $200 to $300 out of hardware store materials and salvaged materials found at the dump.

— The most popular lakes for ice boating in Maine are Sebago Lake, Moosehead Lake, South Twin Lake and Damariscotta Lake.

— The Chickawaukie Ice Boat Club is a Maine-based organization founded in the 1960s that continues to be extremely active in the ice boating community today. The club has 110 members, with about half of those members being Maine residents, and the rest scattered throughout the Northeast.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Fired employee charged with stealing cash register, booze, food from Maine eateryFired employee charged with stealing cash register, booze, food from Maine eatery
  2. Susan Collins opposes Trump’s education secretary nominee DeVosSusan Collins opposes Trump’s education secretary nominee DeVos
  3. Hampden man to serve 9 years for sex assault on girls his mother babysatHampden man to serve 9 years for sex assault on girls his mother babysat
  4. Maine’s highest court will hear challenge to Chellie Pingree’s island inn expansionMaine’s highest court will hear challenge to Chellie Pingree’s island inn expansion
  5. Police identify body found behind Dunkin’ Donuts in Thomaston

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs