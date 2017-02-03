Want to know more about prostate health and disease? These online resources can help.

As with many aspects of our health, the risk of prostate disease, including prostate enlargement and prostate cancer, rises with age, obesity and family history. Maintaining a healthy diet, not smoking, exercising regularly and managing stress all contribute to your overall wellness as well as the health of your prostate.

Your primary care provider can provide information regarding prostate health and disease. He or she also can discuss the benefits and risks of routine screening, or refer you to a urologist, a doctor who specializes in diseases of the urinary tract and the male reproductive system.

Alternative care providers such as herbalists, naturopaths, acupuncturists and homeopaths may suggest remedies to enhance the health of your prostate, but be aware that there are few scientific studies that support the efficacy of these approaches.

Here are some online resources for learning more about prostate health and prostate disease.

— American Urological Association: Largely a resource for medical professionals, the AUA also maintains the patient-oriented Urology Health site. Check it out for the latest research, screening recommendations, treatment options and more.

— American Cancer Society: This go-to site for the most current information on all kinds of cancer includes a large section on preventing, detecting and treating prostate cancer.

— Men’s Health: Since prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men, and a deadly one at that, it’s no surprise to find a wide variety of readable, consumer-oriented articles about it here. A good place to start reading up on overall prostate health and disease.

— Harvard Medical School and Harvard Health Publications: Patient stories, a quiz section and an interactive ask-the-doctor feature make this comprehensive “Prostate Knowledge” site particularly supportive for people seeking information about prostate health and disease.

— The U.S, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: The CDC takes a conservative approach to its recommendations on screening and treating prostate disease, including cancer. This site includes links to many other resources as well as printable booklets, tip sheets and questions to ask your doctor.