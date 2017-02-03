Maine supreme court to consider more improper conduct by ex-probate judge

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court next week will consider a former York County probate judge’s appeal of the most recent ruling that concluded he violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Justice Robert Clifford of Lewiston found in July that Robert M.A. Nadeau violated the rules that govern appointed and elected judges in Maine by refusing to appoint former associates to cases, implementing schedule changes without consulting with court staff and urging people who appeared before him to lobby the York County commissioners to increase his budget.

The case of is one of nearly two dozen the justices will consider when they convene Monday through Thursday at the Cumberland County Courthouse. The state’s high court also will hear oral arguments in 13 criminal cases and nine civil matters, according to case summaries posted on the court’s website.

Nadeau, 61, who has been sanctioned twice previously for violating the code of conduct for judges, lost his bid for re-election in a three-way race last year, according to results posted online by the Maine Secretary of State’s office. Nadeau, an independent, garnered 37,539 votes, to the 42,388 votes that winner Bryan M. Chabot, a Democrat from Wells, received. Bernard J. Broder III, an independent from Old Orchard Beach, came in third with 26,085 votes.

The Biddeford attorney was first elected probate judge in York County in 1996. He was re-elected in 2000 and 2004 but defeated in 2008 in the Democratic primary. He was elected again in 2012 as an independent.

Nadeau first was suspended from the bench in 2007 for a week without pay for lying about his opponent in his 2004 re-election bid. He was suspended for 30 days without pay last year for statements he made in a 2013 letter to the attorney representing his former girlfriend in a protection from harassment matter.

The most recent appeal stems from actions Nadeau took in November 2012, when he directed probate court staff not to appoint certain attorneys to litigants who qualified for indigent legal service, and in April 2015, when he changed the probate court schedule without consulting staff after the commissioners turned down his request for more court days and a raise.

Clifford was not tasked with recommending sanctions, which are imposed by the Maine supreme court. Recommended sanctions were included in briefs filed with the high court by Nadeau and the Committee on Judicial Responsibility and Disability, which found Nadeau had violated the code of conduct for judges, according to information posted in the case summary on the court’s website. Attempts to obtain copies of the briefs Thursday and Friday morning were unsuccessful.

Arguments in the case will be heard at 9 a.m. Thursday.

In criminal matters, the justices will hear the appeal of Jason Cote, 26, of Palmyra, who is serving a 45-year sentence for murder in the beating death of Ricky Cole, 47, of Detroit on July 18, 2013.

Cote is seeking a new trial in Somerset County. His appellate attorney, Verne E. Paradie Jr. of Lewiston, argued in his brief that Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea, who prosecuted the case, committed prosecutorial misconduct when she repeatedly said in opening and closing arguments that Cote “stomped” on the victim’s head, despite the lack of evidence to support that allegation.

Paradie, who did not represent Cote at the trial, also argued that the evidence presented was not sufficient to convict Cote, who testified he killed Cole in self defense, of murder.

“Mr. Cote offered the only eye-witness account of what actually happened with regard to Mr. Cole’s death,” Paradie wrote in his brief. “Mr. Cote testified that in the months leading up to the date in question he had been repeatedly threatened by Mr. Cole and was so afraid of going over to Mr. Cole’s because of his refusal to take the rap for [gun charges].

“Despite his fears, Mr. Cote eventually did return to Mr. Cole’s, because Cole insisted he come over to talk about the guns and told him he would get him high if he did, but that turned out to be a bad decision as things turned for the worse rather quickly,” Paradie wrote.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber countered in his brief that Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, chief medical examiner, testified that the cause of a hinge fracture to the skull was consistent with a stomping. In light of his expert testimony, Zainea acted properly in her opening and closing.

The jury properly convicted Cote of murder, Macomber argued. The evidence that allowed jurors to conclude that included; Cote’s statements to others that he struck Cole with a pipe but did not tell them he acted in self-defense; Cote’s disposal of the murder weapon and his bloody clothes; and that he lied to police about being at Cole’s house the night he died and never said he acted in self-defense.

Justices are scheduled to hear arguments in Cole’s appeal at 10:50 a.m. Monday.

The civil cases the justices will consider include an appeal out of Washington County in which residents of Roque Island have challenged the town of Jonesport’s property tax formula that allegedly doubled the taxable value of property located on islands. That case is scheduled to be heard at 2:20 p.m. Monday.

There is no timetable under which the court must issue its decisions.