Police seize more than 4,000 pills in raid on Maine home

MDEA agents seized more than 4,000 pharmaceutical pills including Oxycodone and Valium along with steroids and a loaded handgun from a home in Topsham.
MDEA agents seized more than 4,000 pharmaceutical pills including Oxycodone and Valium along with steroids and a loaded handgun from a home in Topsham.
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 1:53 p.m.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Maine drug enforcement agents on Wednesday seized more than 4,000 pills during a raid on a Topsham home.

Two men, Benjamin Steers, 45, of Topsham and Scott Crone, 35, of Freeport were arrested. Drug agents say the two men were acquiring the pills by mail and selling them illegally.

Steers was charged with trafficking in Schedule W drugs (Oxycodone). Crone was charged with illegal importation of Schedule Z drugs (Valium) and violation of conditions of release.

The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is $30,000, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. A loaded handgun and steroids also were seized in the raid, McCausland said.

Steers was arrested and later released on bail. Crone is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset without bail because of a prior domestic violence charge.

 

