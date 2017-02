WINDHAM, Maine — An arrest has been made in a crash that killed a Steep Falls woman in December.

Philip John Macri, 28, of Hiram faces several charges, including manslaughter and aggravated criminal OUI.

On Dec. 1, Becky Perry, 38, and her daughter, 15, collided head on with a truck driven by Macri.

Perry died at the scene.

Her daughter suffered broken bones and a dislocated pelvis. Police said the daughter has made tremendous progress in her recovery.