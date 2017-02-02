UMaine men’s hockey team gearing up for No. 15 Providence

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. No. 15 PROVIDENCE

Time, site: Friday, 6:05 p.m.; Saturday, 7:05 p.m., Schneider Arena, Providence, Rhode Island

Records: UMaine 10-13-3, 4-9-1 Hockey East); Providence 14-8-4 (6-6-2)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 64-48-7, Providence 4-2 on 2/6/16

Key players: Maine — C Cam Brown (4 goals, 25 assists), LW Blaine Byron (12 & 15), LW Nolan Vesey (8 & 9), LW Mitch Fossier (8 & 8), D Rob Michel (7 & 9), C Chase Pearson (10 & 5), G Rob McGovern (9-9-3, 2.70 goals-against average, .920 save percentage); Providence — C Brian Pinho (7 & 17), RW Josh Wilkins (9 & 13), LW Erik Foley (8 & 11), C Scott Conway (9 & 9), D Jake Walman (4 & 12), D Josh Monk (2 & 14), G Hayden Hawkey (14-8-4, 2.18, .911)

Game notes: Providence is 11-0-1 in the last 12 meetings with UMaine and the Friars have held the Black Bears to two goals or less in the last 11 contests. Providence has won the last eight meetings overall and the last seven games against UMaine at Schneider Arena. The Friars are on a roll with five straight wins and a 9-2-2 mark in their last 13 games. During their five-game winning streak, Providence had outscored its opponents 10-2 in the third period. UMaine has won three of its last five and McGovern stopped 72 of 74 shots in a sweep of Massachusetts last weekend. PC sophomore Hawkey has played every minute. Providence is the 11th stingiest team among 60 in Division I, allowing 2.27 goals per game. Brown and Byron both are closing in on 100 career points. Brown has 96 points and Byron has 94.