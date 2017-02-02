Legendary Skowhegan field hockey coach named National Coach of the Year

Skowhegan head coach Paula Doughty (center) cheers on her team during their field hockey team against Lewiston at Skowhegan in this October 2016 file photo.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 02, 2017, at 2:57 p.m.

The awards just keep on coming for legendary Skowhegan field hockey coach Paula Doughty.

Doughty, who picked up her 500th career victory last fall, has been named Maxpreps’ National Field Hockey Coach of the Year.

This marks the third time in Doughty’s career that she has won the honor.

In addition to picking up her 500th victory last season, Doughty’s Indians added some more championship hardware to the school’s trophy case.

Skowhegan claimed its 17th state championship and 14th in the last 16 years with a 2-1 victory over Massabesic of Waterboro at Bath.

Doughty, Maine’s all-time winningest field hockey coach, owns a career mark of 504-88-19, an .840 winning percentage.

In addition, York High School standout Lily Posternak, who led the Wildcats to a Class B state championship this fall, has been named Maxpreps’ New England High School Player of the Year.

Posternak, who will play collegiately at Duke University, holds York’s all-time scoring records with 86 goals and 55 assists.

She tabulated 33 goals and 15 assists last fall and was chosen as Miss Maine Field Hockey.

During Posternak’s career at York, the Wildcats posted a robust record of 71-1, with the lone loss coming in the state championship game her freshman season.

Posternak was recently named to USA Field Hockey’s U-19 national team.

 

