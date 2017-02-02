Bangor airport to serve American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North Carolina

BANGOR, Maine — American Airlines will expand at Bangor International Airport with summer service to an international travel hub in North Carolina, airport Director Tony Caruso said Thursday.

The flights between Bangor International Airport and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are scheduled on Saturdays from June 3 to Aug. 19.

Charlotte-Douglas is “a market we have been proposing for several years,” Caruso said Thursday.

“It gives our customers another hub to use for connecting travel, but it also allows Bangor to have another great destination city,” he added.

A 67-seat American Airlines passenger jet will depart Charlotte at 9:35 a.m. and land in Bangor at 12:10 p.m, Caruso said, and a return flight will leave Bangor at 12:45 p.m. and arrive in Charlotte at 3:35 p.m.

American Airlines also flies to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., from Bangor and is the airport’s largest carrier, transporting 46 percent of Bangor airport’s passengers in 2016, Caruso said.

United Airlines offered a similar seasonal expansion in 2016. Its flights, on a 50-seat regional jet, ran daily from July 1 through Oct. 29 between Bangor and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Other signs of growth: Bangor International Airport was issued a license allowing it to provide refueling and other services to foreign flights to and from Cuba in July 2016. The airport completed a $14.4 million renovation to overhaul baggage handling and passenger flow and modernize its appearance on its first floor in 2016.

Bangor airport officials have been working for years to add some in-demand routes, including Atlanta and Boston, which hasn’t had direct flights to Bangor since 2007, when American Eagle discontinued its service.

“Now we will look to expand the seasonal service on Chicago and Charlotte,” Caruso said. “When we talk air service development, it’s a process that typically takes several years to attract new air services and routes.”

The airport’s carriers include Allegiant Airlines, American, Delta and United. It served a record 492,671 passengers in 2016, Caruso said. The airport served 487,775 passengers in 2013, the most since 2005.

Its 2014 and 2015 service counts were not available on Thursday.

United, American and Delta provide daily, nonstop service to Detroit, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Allegiant provides several weekly flights to Sanford/Orlando and Tampa/St. Petersburg, according to the airport’s website.

The airport finished adding a fourth gate to its domestic travel terminal last fall, Caruso said.