Susan Collins opposes Trump’s education secretary nominee Devos

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday that she’ll oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, withholding a confirmation vote for Betsy DeVos that could place her nomination in jeopardy.

Democrats have vowed a united front against the Republican president’s nomination of DeVos, a conservative school choice activist and billionaire philanthropist who once ran the marketing company Amway.

That makes the vote of Collins, a moderate Republican, a crucial one, with her party holding a 52-48 majority over Democrats and affiliated independents.

“I’m concerned that Mrs. DeVos’ lack of experience with public school will make it difficult for her to fully understand, identify and assist with those challenges, particularly for our rural school in places like Maine,” Collins said on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Maine’s other U.S. senator, independent Angus King, has already said he would vote against DeVos’ nomination, also with concerns about DeVos’ lack of experience with public schools.

Trump chose DeVos as his nominee just a couple weeks after the election, on Nov. 23. She has advocated for the use of taxpayer funds to send students to private and religious schools. The president’s choice of DeVos doubled down on campaign statements in favor of creating a voucher system for public school funding, which Democrats have long opposed.

DeVos underwent tense questioning during her confirmation hearing with the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Jan. 17, and a confirmation vote in the full Senate was originally scheduled for Jan. 31. Senate Democrats have repeatedly requested the vote be delayed so they can hold additional hearings with DeVos.

