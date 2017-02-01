Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017: Pruitt a terrible choice for EPA, Lady Liberty silenced, resist Trump

Resist Trump

I awake each morning with a pit in my stomach knowing that Donald Trump has made his way into the White House and is attacking our civil, human and moral rights at every turn.

Putting forth Scott Pruitt, who considers the climate change debate “ far from settled,” to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Jeff Sessions, who has made racially charged remarks in the past, for attorney general, Rex Tillerson, a billionaire who is the former CEO of Exxon Mobil and has ties to Russia, to be secretary of state, only galvanizes this gnawing feeling I awake with each day. And this is only the beginning.

The potential conflicts of interest that the president has could be so far reaching as to be seemingly insurmountable. A group already has sued him in federal court, alleging that his investments overseas violates the Constitution, and he’s been in office less than two weeks. We cannot, as a nation afford to allow him to hijack our democracy.

Recently, my teenage son expressed to me his worries and fears about his and the planet’s future. He said he is afraid of what will happen under this administration. He is paying attention, and so must we. Our children, as do we, need positivity and hope for the future, not fear, uncertainty and angst about the survival of our society and planet.

I urge everyone to stand up, act and speak out to defeat this man’s extreme agenda. These are no ordinary times, and we must take extraordinary steps to resist.

Pam Tremblay

Hampden

Stop the hatred

What horrible hatred has been released in America: a banning of refugees and travelers from several countries, repealing the Affordable Care Act. We the people, and the people of the world, have good reason to be outraged.

What will our Congress do to stop the hatred coming out of Washington? Our elected representatives and their colleagues in Congress are our last and only hope.

Les Simon

Jonesboro

Trump’s dictatorial pipeline order

I thought that the electorate just elected a president, not a dictator. That the loser of the popular vote thinks that with an executive order he can make a corporation buy materials from certain American manufacturers is delusional.

First off, amazingly enough, the Keystone XL pipeline is being made by a Canadian company, TransCanada Corp. I’ve seen photos of TransCanada’s storage yards, in the U.S., with acres and acres of pipeline. So, he wants a Canadian company to use U.S.-made pipes, not the pipes they’ve already purchased? I just don’t think there is any way they will go along with it.

The worst of all of this is that the Keystone pipeline will transport tar sands from Canada, a dirty and expensive fuel, the sale of which will benefit Canada. Those 28,000 jobs that are going to appear, maybe during construction, will end up being only 35 permanent jobs once the pipeline is constructed. What a way to begin.

Donald Gray

Rockland

Lady Liberty silenced

The inscription on the Statue of Liberty has been our call, our beacon to the world for almost 130 years.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door,” the Emma Lazarus poem there reads.

But now Lady Liberty has been silenced by President Donald Trump. Drape her in black, cover her eyes, and douse her torch. There should be a new inscription: “Closed. Go away! Under new management.” So sad.

Ruth McNiff

Hallowell

Pruitt a terrible choice for EPA

On Wednesday, a congressional committee is expected to vote to recommend Scott Pruitt, Trump’s nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Maine Sen. Susan Collins has a big opportunity if she makes her opposition known now.

Pruitt’s record is a long list of attacks on efforts to curb the mercury, ozone and carbon pollution that wreaks havoc for Maine’s air, water, people and wildlife. He has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the oil industry he serves. His record suggests that he will happily gut EPA staff and funding to get it out of the way of polluting corporations.

Pruitt is a terrible choice to head the EPA, and a slap in the face to all who want to protect Maine from air pollution and climate change, including Collins, who said, “I am concerned, based on the meeting I had with Scott Pruitt, about the number of times he has sued the very agency that he has now been tapped to lead.”

Collins is in a key position to help block this nomination. If she breaks away on this issue soon, she can encourage other Republicans follow her lead for the Senate vote on his confirmation.

With Pruitt on the opposite side of environmental protections Collins has long supported, it is time for her to come forward and declare her opposition. Call her today.

Lisa Pohlmann

Executive director

Natural Resources Council of Maine

Augusta

Greed and violence

I watched all the rich and very rich people enjoying the good life, good food and expensive wines during the inauguration. Half of them probably don’t even like the other half, and some even as they sat and watched the president being sworn in may have been wondering how they can make more money. Never happy with what they already have.

Then I turn the channel of my TV to the world news, and there I see death, starvation, homes being destroyed, bloodshed and suffering everywhere. Who is to blame? Surely not the people. They want nothing but peace, a place to sleep, and food to eat.

The blame goes to all the leaders of the world. The ones who sit in big offices and care nothing of what happens to the people. One leader doesn’t like the other leader, so they start a war or send terrorists to that country to bomb and kill innocent men. women and children. This goes on everywhere in the world, and the people have nothing to say. They suffer and die just because of the greed of their countries’ leaders.

Yes, something is wrong, and something has to be changed.

Eugene Bowden

Bucksport