Speed reduced on Interstate 95

BANGOR, Maine — The light dusting of snow Wednesday created slick road conditions, causing a few minor accidents and speeds to be reduced on Interstate 95, according to Cpl. Trevor Snow of the Maine State Police.

“Slippery, snow covered,” is how the corporal described the highway in a 10:50 a.m email. “[Department of Transportation] crews are working the roadways. To this point, minor crashes and slide offs with no injury. The reduced speed advisory signs have been activated on the Interstate.”

Speeds have been temporarily reduced to 40 mph.