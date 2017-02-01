Seven people, including one firefighter, hospitalized after Waterville fire

A fire on Summer Street in Waterville that injured seven, including a firefighter.
A fire on Summer Street in Waterville that injured seven, including a firefighter.
Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 10:11 a.m.

WATERVILLE, Maine – Officials say seven people including a firefighter were taken to a local hospital after a fire ripped through a Waterville apartment building early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. on Summer Street.

Officials say six people were in the building at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived, two of the six people were on a porch roof and needed to be rescued by firefighters.

The other four made it out before crews arrived.

All six were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Officials also reported that one firefighter was trapped when a ceiling collapsed. They were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

Several firefighters are still on the scene.

