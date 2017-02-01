Blue Hill woman dies in car crash

SEDGWICK, Maine — A fatal crash Wednesday morning on Route 15 in Sedgwick that took the life of a Blue Hill woman is being blamed on slippery road conditions.

Sara Wardamasky, 53, died at the scene of the crash, Maine State Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Wardamasky was driving a 2004 Subaru wagon southbound around 10:30 a.m. when the car crossed the centerline of the road. Her car struck a 2012 Ford pickup truck that was heading in the opposite direction, according to the state police.

The driver of the pickup, Jacob Taber, 21, of Bakersfield, California, was not injured in the collision.

“Road and weather conditions are contributing [factors] to the accident,” the state police wrote.

Maine State Police Cpl. Daniel Ryan is the primary investigator, and he was assisted by

Sgt. Timothy Varney and Troopers Jacob Ferland and Travis Chapman of the Maine State Police and Deputy Travis Frost of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Sedgwick Fire Department assisted and Peninsula Ambulance responded to the scene.