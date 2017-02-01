11 apply for Orono superintendent job

ORONO, Maine — A total of 11 people have applied to be superintendent for Regional School Unit 26.

The school board hopes to get interviews done shortly in order to hire someone by the middle of the month, Brian McGill, chairman of the RSU 26 school board said Wednesday.

“Most but not all applicants are currently from Maine (with several more having had out-of-state experience in the past),” McGill said in an email. “I can say that we anticipate doing between one and three on site (meeting Orono community) interviews next week … and we hope to have a final decision to announce the week following (before school February break).”

Interim Superintendent Mike Tracy, who arrived in Orono with 17 years of experience in public education, including teaching social studies and other topics in grades 4-12, was hired last July to replace outgoing Superintendent Joanne Harriman. She announced last June that she was leaving to become principal at Ella Lewis School in Steuben.

“Given the short window until school started and the lateness in the hiring process (potentially affecting the pool of people available), we decided to conduct a very rapid search for an interim for one year through June 30, 2017,” McGill said in an email. “This resulted in hiring Mr Tracy.”

The school board started the search for a permanent superintendent in the fall.

Names of the 11 applicants were not released, though McGill did acknowledge that Tracy was invited to apply.