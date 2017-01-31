UMaine men open second half of AE schedule at Vermont

Men’s Basketball

MAINE at VERMONT

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont

Records: UMaine 5-18 (1-7 America East), Vermont 18-5 (8-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine 70-65; Vermont 90-77 on 1/5/17

Key players: UMaine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (9.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (5.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg); 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (4.3 ppg, 3.1 assists per game); Vermont — 6-2 G Trae Bell-Haynes (11.4 ppg, 3.9 apg), 6-8 F Payton Henson (11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-6 F Anthony Lamb (10.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6-6 G-F Kurt Steidl (9.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg), 6-3 G Ernie Duncan (9.0 ppg, .419 3-pt. %)

Outlook: Vermont is riding a 10-game winning streak rooted in the league’s top defense (64.1 ppg allowed) and a balanced offense with five players scoring at least 9.1 ppg and three others at 5.6 ppg or better. Seven different Catamounts have led the team in scoring in at least one game this season. Lamb is a four-time America East Rookie of the Week. Top-ranked Vermont has a two-game lead over Stony Brook (11-10, 6-2) and a three-game edge over Maryland Baltimore County (14-7, 5-3) and New Hampshire (14-8, 5-3) as the second half of the America East schedule begins. UMaine continues to struggle for offensive balance, leaving the bulk of the scoring responsibility to Myers. The transfer from Niagara leads all America East scorers in conference play at 23.0 ppg on 51 percent shooting. The Black Bears have averaged just 55.6 points per game in five outings since scoring a last-second 73-71 win over UMass Lowell on Jan. 11. UMaine’s next two games are at home, at 1 p.m. Saturday against Maryland Baltimore County and at 7 p.m. next Monday against Hartford.