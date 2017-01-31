Maine House speaker to host community meeting in response to KKK fliers

FREEPORT, Maine — One day after Ku Klux Klan recruitment leaflets littered driveways in at least three Maine communities, including the neighborhood where Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon lives, Freeport residents will gather Tuesday night at a “community meeting to reaffirm Freeport’s values.”

The event, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Freeport Community Center, will be hosted by Gideon, who on Monday said she was disturbed and angry about the fliers.

“I and my neighbors and fellow Freeporters, at least, because I don’t know where else this has landed, will absolutely stand together and say that there is no place for these people anywhere in our community,” she said. “The values they represent on that flier or their voicemail is not ones any of us share and that we will absolutely, loudly drive them away.”

The Ku Klux Klan, the oldest American hate group, has typically targeted black Americans, but it also has attacked Jews, immigrants, gays and lesbians and, until recently, Catholics, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Fliers also reportedly were found Monday in Augusta and Topsham.

Rep. Seth Berry, a Democrat from Bowdoinham, posted on Facebook that KKK fliers were found Monday in some Topsham driveways. He also said that just more than a week ago, on the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated, a student at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham handed another student a dollar bill and a handwritten note using racial slurs to urge the student to use the money “to fix your [ethnic] features.”

Berry, who previously worked at Mt. Ararat High School, wrote, “In my 17 years in the [School Administrative District 75} family and 10 years teaching in other schools, I’ve never seen this much overt bigotry. I am sickened by it, and especially concerned for those targeted.”

Phone calls Tuesday morning to Topsham police and SAD 75 Superintendent Brad Smith were not immediately returned.

Tuesday’s event in Freeport was organized as an opportunity discuss race relations and “to stand up as a community against hatred and divisiveness; the KKK and its message are not welcome in, nor are they reflective of, Freeport,” according to an email Monday night from the Freeport Democrats.

The email noted the forum will focus specifically on the leaflets and on what should be Freeport’s response, and “is not a political rally and not an opportunity to attack Trump and his policies.”

