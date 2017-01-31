Jefferson man accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography

JEFFERSON, Maine — A local man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of possessing child pornography.

Vincent Maltese, 51, was arrested at his home on Augusta Road and taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, where he was later freed on bail, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Tuesday in a statement.

Maltese is due in Wiscasset court on April 27 to answer to a charge of possessing sexually explicit material.

Investigators with the Maine State Police computer crime unit went to Maltese’s home after receiving a tip.

An initial review of Maltese’s computer and electronic devices at the house uncovered hundreds of images of child porn, McCausland said. That equipment was seized and will be further analyzed at the unit’s offices in Vassalboro.