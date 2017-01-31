Jefferson man accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography

Posted Jan. 31, 2017, at 12:17 p.m.

JEFFERSON, Maine — A local man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of possessing child pornography.

Vincent Maltese, 51, was arrested at his home on Augusta Road and taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, where he was later freed on bail, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Tuesday in a statement.

Maltese is due in Wiscasset court on April 27 to answer to a charge of possessing sexually explicit material.

Investigators with the Maine State Police computer crime unit went to Maltese’s home after receiving a tip.

An initial review of Maltese’s computer and electronic devices at the house uncovered hundreds of images of child porn, McCausland said. That equipment was seized and will be further analyzed at the unit’s offices in Vassalboro.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Philanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monumentPhilanthropist seeks to build $5M outdoor recreation facility near Baxter, national monument
  2. ‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust‘It’s mind boggling,’ MDEA commander says of massive $1.8 million heroin bust
  3. KKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capitalKKK recruitment fliers in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood, state capital
  4. Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilitiesMaine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities
  5. Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000Former Rockland inn employee accused of embezzling $200,000

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs