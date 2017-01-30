UMaine bestows Dean Smith Awards on three athletes

ORONO, Maine — Sigi Koizar of the women’s basketball team, Jesse Orach of the men’s cross country and track and field teams and Sydney Veljacic of the field hockey team were honored on Monday as the recipients of the 2017 “M” Club Dean Smith Awards.

The awards are presented annually to the top male and female student-athletes at the University of Maine who have exhibited outstanding academic and athletic achievement along with citizenship and community service.

Koizar, of Vienna, Austria, and Orach of Gorham each won the Smith Award for the second straight year.

Koizar, a starting guard for the Black Bears, is a tutor for student-athletes in organic chemistry and microbiology and also shares her time volunteering with numerous organizations including Manna Ministries, Ronald McDonald House and Asa Adams elementary school.

She owns a a 3.97 grade point average in biology with a pre-medical concentration and a minor in chemistry. She also spent many hours working youth clinics in the Millinocket area.

Koizar, a 2016 CoSIDA Academic All-American, is a seven-time Presidential Scholar as well as a seven-time dean’s list selection.

The two-time America East All-Conference selection ranks seventh on UMaine’s all-time scoring list with 1,496 points. Last season, Koizar led the America East and ranked ninth in the country with a 43.4-percent mark from 3-point range.

Orach graduated summa cum laude with a GPA of 3.96 in May of 2016 with B.S. in chemical engineering and a minor in mathematics. He earned multiple selections to the America East All-Academic team in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.

Last fall, he earned his second straight America East Elite 17 award for highest academic achievement of all cross country participants in the Championships. The six-time Dean’s List honoree is a multi-year Presidential Scholar and a National AP Scholar with Distinction.

Orach volunteered at the Mission Possible Teen Center and soup kitchen, numerous school practices and meets and served as an organic chemistry tutor at UMaine. He won the 2016 America East cross country championship.

Veljacic, of Coquitlam, British Columbia, is a double major in accounting and management with a 3.77 GPA, made the dean’s list five times. She is a three-time UMaine Presidential Scholar and has twice been honored to the National Academic Squad as a Scholar of Distinction with the SGI National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Off the field she has dedicated her time as an Ambassador for the Maine Business school for two years and has donated her time for Student-Athlete Advisory Committee events, as a volunteer umpire and coach and working with the Ronald McDonald House.

Veljacic was twice named to both the America East All-Conference second team and the Division I Northeast Region first team. Last fall, she was chosen for the 2016 Victory Sports Tours, NFHCA Division I Senior Game and as an alternate for the Senior All-Star team. During her senior season, she tallied 14 points with three goals and eight assists.

The “M” Club Dean Smith Award was first presented as the “M” Club Scholarship Award in 1980. The award was renamed in 1983 to honor Dean Smith of Dover-Foxcroft, a member of the men’s basketball team who received the Walter Byers Award presented by the NCAA.