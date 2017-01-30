Central High girls basketball coach placed on paid administrative leave

Longtime Central High School of Corinth girls basketball coach Diane Rollins has been placed on paid administrative leave.

RSU/MSAD 64 Superintendent of Schools Rhonda Sperry confirmed on Monday that Rollins was placed on paid leave late last Friday afternoon but said she “wasn’t at liberty” to discuss the circumstances that led to the decision.

Rollins, who doesn’t teach at the school, said she preferred not to talk about the situation but added that she hopes to return to coach the team this season.

Rollins guided the Red Devils to the Class C state championship in 2012.

Junior varsity coach Sue Allen has taken over as Central’s interim head coach. She guided the Red Devils to a 47-41 win over Washington Academy of East Machias on Friday night.

Central was scheduled to play host to Old Town on Monday night. The Red Devils took a 10-4 record into the game and were in fifth place in the Heal Point standings.

Rollins becomes the second girls basketball head coach in the region to be placed on leave in January. Nick Cullen, the coach at Stearns High School in Millinocket, was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 14 after an incident involving a player on Jan. 13 during a game at Searsport.

Cullen resigned his coaching position at Stearns on Jan. 17, then returned to his job as a math teacher at Stearns and as the district’s junior high school athletics director on Jan. 23.

At Central, Allen will coach the junior varsity team in addition to the varsity team, and she said she will be aided by Tami Call, who has coached at the middle school.

“Until further notice, I am the varsity coach, and that’s all I know,” said Allen.

“I’m going to do the best I can and try to make the best of it and help us get through it,” she added.

Call was the head coach of Central’s 2015-16 Penquis League Middle School “A” championship team, and Allen was her assistant.

Two of the players on the team are Allen’s daughters: Junior point guard Sydney Allen and freshman guard Abi Allen.

Sue Allen is a former Central High School star who went on to captain the Husson University basketball team. She was inducted into the Husson University Hall of Fame in 2009.

Rollins also had been the longtime field hockey coach at Central, but Central High principal Brent Slowikowski said she submitted her resignation after the 2016 season.

The Central girls basketball team will visit Dexter on Wednesday and Caribou on Saturday before concluding the regular season by hosting Foxcroft Academy the following Wednesday.

Central finished 9-10 a year ago. The Red Devils were the ninth seed and lost to No. 8 Foxcroft Academy 48-44 in overtime in their preliminary round game.