These 17 legislators will sort through dozens of Maine marijuana laws

AUGUSTA, Maine — The lawmakers who will be at the center of debate around the implementation of Maine’s marijuana legalization laws were named Monday.

The Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization Implementation, which was announced on the first day of legal recreational marijuana in Maine, sets the stage for what figures to be up to a year of developing rules around the sales, taxation and regulation of the substance. Dozens of marijuana-related bill titles have already been submitted by lawmakers.

The members of the Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization Implementation are as follows:

Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, co-chairman

Sen. Kimberley Rosen, R-Bucksport

Sen. Joyce Maker, R-Calais

Sen. Mark Dion, D-Portland

Sen. Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford

Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, co-chair

Rep. Kimberly Monaghan, D-Cape Elizabeth

Rep. Scott Hamann, D-South Portland

Rep. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop

Rep. Erik Jorgensen, D-Portland

Rep. Lydia Blume, D-York

Rep. Donald Marean, R-Hollis

Rep. Bruce Bickford, R-Auburn

Rep. Lance Harvell, R-Farmington

Rep. Patrick Corey, R-Windham

Rep. Michael Perkins, R-Oakland

Rep. Kent Ackley, I-Monmouth

Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau of Winterport said the committee has a busy session ahead of it.

“There is an enormous amount of work ahead for this committee because of the myriad issues surrounding legalization that concern public safety, retail sales of the drug and state government oversight, to name a few,” said Thibodeau in a news release.

The committee was created earlier this month with a 114-28 vote in the House and with unanimous support in the Senate. In addition to considering marijuana-related bills, the committee has been given the authority to submit its own legislation. The committee is scheduled to disband at the end of the current legislative session, in June of 2019.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.