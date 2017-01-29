High school wrestling weekend results

Wrestling
HIGH SCHOOL
Bucksport Invitational Classic
At Bucksport
Bucksport 138, Dexter 111.5, Lisbon 110.5, Foxcroft Academy 95, Ellsworth 92, Piscataquis Community 62.5, Mattanawcook Academy 58, John Bapst 38, Fort Kent 35, Penobscot Valley 34, Caribou 27, Oak Hill 25.5, Madison 23, Calais 18, Bangor Christian 14, Washington Academy 11, Woodland 9, Bucksport-B 7, Brewer 3, (tie) Mattanawcook Academy-B 3, Foxcroft Academy-B 1
Championship Round
106: Justin Wing, Dxtr Fall Jack Tibbetts, Lsbn, 1:04; 113: Codi Sirois, PVHS Dec Caleb Weeks, Dxtr, 8-2; 120: Foster Ashmore, Bucks Fall Ethan Moulton, PCHS, 2:29; 126: Marcus Caudill, FA Dec Jacob Emery, JB, 1-0; 132: Danny Buteau, Oak Hill Dec RJ Nelson, FA, 4-2; 138: Logan Lord, Ells Fall Cory Jandreau, Car, 2:37; 145: Tyler Beem, Dxtr Dflt Josh Wright, Ells; 152: Peyton Cole, Ells Fall Keigan Riccard, Bucks, 1:44 (100th WIN); 160: Jacob Hesseltine, Dxtr T-Fall Cam Bourget, Lsbn, 15-0; 170: Elijah Ames, FA Dec Brody Boynton, Bucks, 7-2; 182: Zach Morin, Lsbn Fall Jordan Labbe, FK, 3:58; 195: Trent Goodman, Ells Dflt Billy Brock, FA; 220: Jared Smith, JB Fall Sam Rideout, Bucks, 2:36; 285: David Gross, Bucks Dec Matt Storer, FA, 4-2
Consolation Round
106: Alex Burbank, Bucks Dec Ashton Hayman, Wdlnd, 9-5; 113: Oakley Dugans, BC Dec Dave Poulin, Lsbn, 2-0; 120: Ashton James, Cal Dflt Riley Quatrano, Lsbn; 126: Daegan Eastman, MA Fall Evan Michaud, Car, 4:17; 132: Gage Stone, Dxtr Fall Josh Savage, Mdsn, 4:41; 138: Dominic Libbey, MA Dec Ricky Perkins, Buck, 7-5 OT; 145: Devin Darveau, Bucks Dec Dan Bolton, Lsbn, 6-0; 152: Nick Lerette, Lsbn Dec Noah Larrabee, MA, 4-3; 160: Zac Wilson, PCHS Fall Ian Dubois, FK, 2:24; 170: Brad Harriman, Lsbn Fall Matthew Griffith, PCHS, 1:37; 182: Nick Hutchins, PCHS Dec Augustus Irwin, Dxtr, 7-5; 195: Joe Tuulima, PVHS M-Dec PC Greer, Bucks, 10-1; 220: Dakota Page, MA Fall Ethan Chadwick, PHS, 2:08; 285: Matt Brown, Mdsn Dec Vincent Tzeo, WA, 2-1 2-TB