Binghamton’s Rose a thorn in UMaine’s side

BANGOR, Maine — Desperate for a victory after 11 losses in its last 12 games, the University of Maine men’s basketball team was battling Binghamton University in an America East matinee there for the taking Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center.

But Bearcats’ point guard Timmy Rose wouldn’t let the Black Bears have it.

Rose, a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Scranton, Pennsylvania, scored 14 of his career-high 20 points after intermission as Binghamton pulled away late for a 65-54 victory.

“I thought Timmy Rose killed us,” said UMaine coach Bob Walsh.

Rose, who entered the contest averaging 6.2 points per game, made 6 of 8 shots from the field — including all three of his 3-point tries — and 5 of 6 free throws as the most consistent source of offense for a veteran Binghamton team whose primary frontcourt weapons were held largely in check.

“We struggled from the floor in the beginning of the game and there were some openings that I saw where I could get into the lane,” said Rose. “They stepped off me a couple of times where I could pull up and luckily I made them.”

Rose made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 12:37 left in the game to snap a 37-37 tie, then drove the lane for two more points as the Bearcats never trailed again.

“Usually when I go into the lane I’m a past-first point guard,” said Rose. “Today I gave them a little ball fake and they went flying so I had an opportunity to finish.”

Junior forward Willie Rodriguez added 15 points — including the 1,000th of his career — and seven rebounds for the Bearcats, now 12-11 overall and 3-5 in America East after securing their third straight conference victory.

Junior guard Wes Myers scored a game-high 22 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field for UMaine, but the Black Bears continued to struggle to find complementary offensive sources while falling to 5-18 overall, 1-7 in league play.

“I’m really disappointed in myself and obviously our group, and it really starts with yesterday, Walsh. “We had an awful practice (Saturday), completely unacceptable. I’m not sure of the reason for it. Obviously I have to do a better job of instilling the importance of what we do every day to our guys.”

“As far as today’s game, we battled, we fought, we were tough, we got enough stops, we held them under a point per possession defensively,” he added. “But we couldn’t score, we couldn’t score at all, and I’ve got to do a better job of finding ways to get other guys in position to score unless we want to try and get 70 out of Wes, which I think is going to be hard.”

UMaine still had hope after Vincent Eze scored on a post move and Ryan Bernstein drove under and past Rodriguez for a fast-break layup and foul to cut the deficit to 57-52 at the under four-minute media timeout.

But Bernstein missed the free throw coming out of the break, and Binghamton guard Marlon Beck buried a desperation 3-pointer from deep on the right wing as the 30-second shot clock buzzer sounded, and the Bearcats’ cushion was back to eight and their momentum restored with 3:17 left.

It was the final 3-pointer of the day for the Bearcats, who made 10 of 21 attempts (48 percent) from beyond the arc.

“Timmy played great all day and made a big three himself but I thought Marlon’s was the dagger, that was the biggest shot of the game,” said Binghamton coach Tommy Dempsey. “Credit to him, being a senior and making a big shot on a day when he didn’t play particularly well. He struggled all day, and that was the only shot he made but it was the big one.”

UMaine, meanwhile, shot just 4 of 20 from 3-point land and also struggled to a 10-of-19 effort from the free-throw line.

“They were prepared to beat us today when they didn’t play well and we didn’t prepare the right way to deserve success,” said Walsh. “That really, really bothers me and it should bother everyone in our program.”