Saturday’s regional cheering championship results

Cheering
HIGH SCHOOL
Regional Championships
At Augusta Civic Center
Class A North
Lewiston* 87, Bangor* 85, Brewer* 76.4, Oxford Hills* 73.3, Hampden Acad.* 71.9, Mt. Blue* 68.2, Brunswick 60.3, Lawrence 59.8, Edward Little 55.6, Mt. Ararat 55.3, Cony 51.6, Skowhegan 50.2, Messalonskee 47.1
Class A South
Gorham* 82.7, Marshwood* 82.3, Noble* 81.7, Biddeford* 78.3, Thornton Acad.* 77.8, Scarborough* 74, Sanford 70.4, Bonny Eagle 67.4, Windham 66.5, Deering 61.5, Westbrook 59.4, Kennebunk 60.2, Massabesic 58.1, South Portland 55.5, Portland 49
Class B South
Medomak Valley* 79.2, Wells* 72.1, Leavitt* 66.6, Freeport* 65.2, Mountain Valley* 64.6, Morse* 63.8, Gray-New Gloucester 61.9, Oak Hill 51.5, Lake Region 52.5, Spruce Mountain 46.1, Poland 44.4, Lincoln Acad. 33.1
Class C South
Lisbon* 66.7, Dirigo* 56.8, Monmouth* 54.5, Sacopee Valley* 54.4, Wiscasset* 50.8, Boothbay* 50.3, St. Dominic 49.1, Maine Girls Acad. 40.8, Madison 38.6
At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Class C North
Central* 67.2, Houlton* 66.3, Bucksport* 62.6, Mattanawcook Acad.* 57.3, Sumner* 56.3, Orono* 55.8, Washington Acad. 53.7, Calais 50.5, Dexter 44.9, Penquis Valley 39.8
Class D North/South
Central Aroostook* 62.8, Penobscot Valley* 60.8, Machias* 58.2, Fort Fairfield* 52.8, Woodland* 46.8, Buckfield* 40.3, Rangeley 37.0, Bangor Christian 35.6
*—qualified for state championships Feb. 11 at Augusta Civic Center