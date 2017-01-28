McGovern backstops UMaine men’s hockey past UMass

ORONO, Maine — Sophomore goalie Rob McGovern made 44 saves on Saturday night and the University of Maine men’s hockey team rode his goaltending to a 2-1 Hockey East win over the University of Massachusetts at Alfond Arena.

UMaine improved to 10-13-3 overall, 4-9-1 in Hockey East, after completing the sweep of the Minutemen. UMaine won 4-1 on Friday night.

UMass (5-19-2, 2-11-1 HE), lost its seventh straight.

Nic Renyard made 20 saves for the Minutemen.

Blaine Byron’s first-period goal and Rob Michel’s flukey second-period goal staked UMaine to a 2-0 lead against the run of play but Jake Horton capitalized on a fortuitous bounce to score on a breakaway after coming out of the penalty box.

McGovern preserved the lead with 3.9 seconds left when he made a terrific save off Ray Pigozzi on a 2-on-1.

Brett Boeing carried the puck down the left wing and fed a perfect pass across to Pigozzi. McGovern extended his left pad and glove to rob Pigozzi, who fired a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

McGovern was the reason UMaine took a one-goal lead into the third period as he had 34 saves through the first two periods, including 18 of the Grade-A variety.

UMass attempted 59 shots through two periods to UMaine’s 35 and had a 35-18 edge in shots on goal.

Byron opened the scoring at the 15:14 mark of the initial period.

He stickhandled cleverly into a shooting lane and took a snap shot that was kicked out by Renyard.

But Byron followed his shot and swept the rebound home.

Michel made it 2-0 in the second period when he threw the puck on net from along the right-wing boards and it popped out of the glove of Renyard and fluttered over his head into the net.

The shot was going high, but Renyard stabbed at it.

UMass scored when Cedric Lacroix’s shot from an acute angle deflected off Renyard and the puck skipped to Horton, who exited the penalty box and broke in alone down the right wing before beating McGovern with a rising, 20-foot wrist shot.